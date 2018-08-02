Woman run over, killed, good Samaritan injured in double hit-and-run

LAKELAND, Fla. - A woman was killed and a good Samaritan was injured Thursday morning in two hit-and-run crashes in Polk County, sheriff's officials said.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said a woman was riding a scooter north around 2:20 a.m. on Galloway Road approaching Kathleen Road near Lakeland when she was struck by a vehicle.

The woman was injured in the crash, and the car fled the scene, deputies said. No details about the vehicle have been released.

A Good Samaritan, Kalen Lawson, 20, of Ft. Hood, Texas, who is an active duty member of the U.S. Army, stopped to help the woman when a pickup truck ran over the woman and struck Lawson, according to deputies.

The woman died at the scene, deputies said. Lawson was taken to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center with a serious leg injury, according to officials, who said he is expected to recover.

The pickup is believed to be a white or light-colored Ford F-150, deputies said.

"All of us have a fundamental moral responsibility to stop when involved in a crash. It's just basic human decency -- and it's the law," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. "Our prayers are with the family of the deceased victim. I am so proud of Kalen Lawson, Active Duty US Army, who stopped to help. Our thoughts and prayers are with him as he recuperates."

Anyone with any information about vehicles involved in the crashes are asked to contact the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 863-298-6200 or Heartland Crime Stoppers at 800-226-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.