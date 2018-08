OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A woman was struck and killed early Thursday on U.S. 192 in Osceola County, officials said.

The fatal crash was reported east of Vineland Road near a Target store, northwest of Kissimmee.

Officials said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver remained at the crash site. It's not known if any charges will be filed.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.