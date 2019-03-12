Woman struck, killed on SR 535 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman was struck and killed early Tuesday along State Road 535 in Orange County, according to witnesses.

The fatal crash happened around 3 a.m. near Meadow Creek Drive, east of Interstate 4.

Witnesses said they tried to help the woman.

"We (weren't) sure if she was alive," a witness said. "She took two breaths and we did CPR. We did our best to help her."

The woman was airlifted to a hospital, where she died, officials said.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

No other details have been released.

