Woman struck, killed on SR 535 in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman was struck and killed early Tuesday along State Road 535 in Orange County, according to witnesses.
The fatal crash happened around 3 a.m. near Meadow Creek Drive, east of Interstate 4.
Witnesses said they tried to help the woman.
"We (weren't) sure if she was alive," a witness said. "She took two breaths and we did CPR. We did our best to help her."
The woman was airlifted to a hospital, where she died, officials said.
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
No other details have been released.
#breaking Fatal crash Apopka Vineland & Meadowcreek Rd. @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/P2K6GPvwji — Justin Campbell (@JCampbellNews6) March 12, 2019
