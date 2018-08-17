Woman, struck killed while crossing Holly Hill road

HOLLY HILL, Fla. - A woman was struck and killed Thursday night in Holly Hill, police said.

The fatal crash was reported around 10 p.m. at the intersection of Nova Road and Walker Street.

Holly Hill police said Bailey Good, 30, was found lying in the southbound lanes of Nova Road, where she had been struck by a Buick sedan driven by an Ormond Beach woman.

Good was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.

The driver and witnesses said she had a green light and was driving at the posted speed limit when she hit Good, who was on the south side of the intersection near the crosswalk, according to police.

Alcohol did not play a role in the crash, and the driver does not face any criminal charges, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.









