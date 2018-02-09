Wrong-way driver, 99, passed exam before killing teens, officials say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Records show that a 99-year-old RV driver who investigators say killed two teenagers in a head-on crash after driving the wrong way on a Florida highway recently passed a re-examination in his home state of Michigan that let him keep his driver's license.

Michigan driving records obtained Thursday by The Associated Press show someone reported Walter Roney to state motor vehicle officials in September. They recommended the Dearborn resident be re-examined to determine whether he was still competent.

He passed his test Jan. 8, 29 days before Tuesday's head-on crash in Fort Pierce that killed 18-year-old Santia Feketa and 17-year-old Britney Poindexter. The best friends were headed to a skating rink.

Roney and his 75-year-old girlfriend, Carolyn Elizabeth-Evans Bruns, remain hospitalized. A man who answered at a phone number linked to Roney declined to comment.

Authorities initially reported that Roney was 98 years old.

