You can no longer drive on Florida's toll roads for free

ORLANDO, Fla. - Get your passes ready. Tolls will soon be active once again along Florida's Turnpike.
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday announced that tolls would be suspended to allow for residents to evacuate before Hurricane Dorian swept by the state.
Now that the storm has passed, officials from Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise announced Wednesday that they would being reinstating tolls.
Below is the schedule they provided:
Effective at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, tolls on the following will be reinstated:
- Homestead Extension of Florida’s Turnpike (SR 821)
- Interstate 95 Express Lanes
- Interstate 595 Express Lanes
- Interstate 75 Express Lanes
- Alligator Alley
Effective at 12:01 a.m. Friday, motorists should expect toll collection to resume for the following:
- The Turnpike Mainline (State Road 91)
- Beachline Expressway (State Road 528)
- Sawgrass Expressway (State Road 869)
- State Road 417
- State Road 429
The Central Florida Expressway Authority also will resume toll collection at 12:01 a.m. Friday on the following roads:
- State Road 408
- State Road 414
- State Road 451
- State Road 453
- State Road 538
- State Road 551
At 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, tolls will resume collection for:
- First Coast Expressway (State Road 23)
- Interstate 295 Express Lanes
