You can no longer drive on Florida's toll roads for free

ORLANDO, Fla. - Get your passes ready. Tolls will soon be active once again along Florida's Turnpike.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Sunday announced that tolls would be suspended to allow for residents to evacuate before Hurricane Dorian swept by the state.

Now that the storm has passed, officials from Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise announced Wednesday that they would being reinstating tolls.

Below is the schedule they provided:

Effective at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, tolls on the following will be reinstated:

Homestead Extension of Florida’s Turnpike (SR 821)

Interstate 95 Express Lanes

Interstate 595 Express Lanes

Interstate 75 Express Lanes

Alligator Alley

Effective at 12:01 a.m. Friday, motorists should expect toll collection to resume for the following:

The Turnpike Mainline (State Road 91)

Beachline Expressway (State Road 528)

Sawgrass Expressway (State Road 869)

State Road 417

State Road 429

The Central Florida Expressway Authority also will resume toll collection at 12:01 a.m. Friday on the following roads:

State Road 408

State Road 414

State Road 451

State Road 453

State Road 538

State Road 551

At 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, tolls will resume collection for:

First Coast Expressway (State Road 23)

Interstate 295 Express Lanes



