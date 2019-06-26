$25 one-way tickets are up for grabs right now in airline's insane flash sale

It’s time to dust off your suitcases because Frontier.com is running a flash sale with prices starting at just $25 for one-way flights.

And aside from the unbelievable $25 flights, the next best prices are still just $34, $39 and $44 for one-way tickets. Um, yeah, still insanely affordable.

We wouldn’t even call this a catch, but perhaps, something worth noting: The flights have designated days they are running. For instance, a $25 flight from Jacksonville to Raleigh/Durham must be taken between July 2 and Aug. 28 — still perfect timing for a summer getaway.

There are some exciting destinations on the list; we're talking Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Diego, New Orleans, Austin and more.

The flash sale is only running through Wednesday, so if you’ve been contemplating getting out of town for a few days, now is the time.

Check out the flights available here.

