Hole-in-one travel itinerary: Mixing golf, sightseeing in France

The best thing about the Ryder Cup being held in suburban Paris, France for the first time this weekend, is, well, the fact that it is held in suburban Paris.

No disrespect to Wisconsin, site of the 2020 Ryder Cup, but going to this year’s Ryder Cup is a traveler’s delight, given it offers chances to see some of the world’s most famous landmarks.

Tourist agencies in France have used the Ryder Cup as a way to lure travelers from abroad so they can see many more sites.

Here are three packages being offered, according to premiergolf.com.

Paris experience package

This includes breakfast daily and grounds tickets for the Ryder Cup from Thursday-Sunday. It also features the following:

Five night accommodations at the Hotel du Collectionneur Arc de Triomphe Paris

A Seine River cruise welcome reception to enjoy views of the famous landmarks, along with a cocktail reception and wine tasting.

A tour of Paris and Île de la Cité. This is a four-hour tour to see sites such as the Paris Opera House, Champs-Elysees, Louvre Museum and a photo stop at the Eiffel Tower.

Ryder Cup Viking River Cruise (Sept. 28-Oct. 5)

For those who want a perfect mix of watching the Ryder Cup and exploring other parts of France, this is a great opportunity.

On Sept. 29, there is a CHOICE of whether to attend the second day of the Ryder Cup or tour Paris. After attending the final day of the Ryder Cup on Sunday, it’s time to go cruising. Breakfast, lunch and dinner are included each day. Among the sites you can visit are:

Normandy beaches

Rouen

Les Andelys, home to the Chateau Gaillard castle

Givernyn, home to gardens and home of Claude Monet

Chateau de Malmaison, where Napoleon spent his final days.

Bordeaux Golf and Wine Journey (Oct. 1-5)

Not in the mood to attend the Ryder Cup but still want to feel a part of it? Look no further than this package after the event ends. It includes:

Four nights at Hotel Golf du Medoc in Bordeaux

Daily buffet breakfast

Three rounds of golf

Three chateau wine tours and tasting visits

City tour

As they say in France, this is quite a vacances de rêve (dream vacation).

All images from Getty Images

Graham Media Group 2018