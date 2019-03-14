Airline apologizes for making woman 'cover up'

An airline has apologized after a 21-year-old woman wearing a crop top claims she was forced to "cover up" or be removed from her flight, according to The Sun.

Thomas Cook Airlines issued an apology to Emily O’Connor, who tweeted that while she was flying earlier this month from Birmingham, England, to the Canary Islands, she was informed by airline crew members that her outfit, a cropped top with spaghetti straps and high-waist pants that exposed a portion of her midriff, was “inappropriate” and “causing offense.”

O’Connor said the incident was “the most sexist, misogynistic, embarrassing experience of my life.”

O’Connor said someone from the airline also made comments over the speaker about the situation, further embarrassing her.

Flying from Bham to Tenerife, Thomas Cook told me that they were going to remove me from the flight if I didn’t “cover up” as I was “causing offence” and was “inappropriate”. They had 4 flight staff around me to get my luggage to take me off the plane. pic.twitter.com/r28nvSYaoY — Emily O'Connor (@emroseoconnor) March 12, 2019

O'Connor told The Sun that her cousin had a jacket that she put on to make her flight.

Thomas Cook says its policy states that passengers who wear inappropriate attire “will not be permitted to travel unless a change of clothes is possible."

