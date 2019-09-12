Airline is offering 10% off flights, but you have to be in this age group

It’s time for a vacation, friends. You’ll never find us searching for a reason to go on vacation, but here’s about the best one you could find: If you’re between the ages of 18 and 22, you can get 10% off United Airlines flights if you book before the end of the year.

If you’ve been dreaming of going to Mexico to see the Caribbean, missing family or dying to see what Canada is like, you can use the 10% discount on flights to those destinations. United will also take a little something off travel to other international destinations.

This discount will only be applied by using the United app. Download on: Apple | Google

After downloading the app:

Sign up for a MileagePlus account, where you’ll need to enter your birthdate .

account, where you’ll need to enter your . Search for flights in the app and select " Book " on the bottom navigation bar.

Book on the bottom navigation bar. Choose “Discounted travel (ages 18-22)” and the discount will automatically pop up when you search for your desired destination.

United Airlines officials say the discount will only apply to individual tickets and not to tickets for a family member or friend.

Happy travels!

