Bird strike prompts Allegiant flight to make emergency landing in Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. - An Allegiant Air flight made an emergency landing in Sanford on Wednesday after the plane struck a bird, airport officials said.

The flight, traveling from Punta Gorda to Milwaukee, landed at Orlando Sanford International Airport around 7:30 a.m. after being diverted because of the bird strike.

"After landing at SFB out of caution, bird remains were found in one of the engines," airport officials said. "The aircraft will be inspected to see if it can continue the trip, and if not, we will operate the continued flight on a new aircraft."

No other details have been released.

