Captain Lee and Kate from Bravo's 'Below Deck' to host cruise next year

Bravo may be known for supplying endless hours of "Real Housewives" craziness, but its loyal fans are also obsessed with an equally dramatic show, and it all takes place on a giant yacht: "Below Deck."

"Below Deck" and "Below Deck: Mediterranean" have been staples on Bravo for a few years, but recently, the ratings for both shows have increased and Bravo fans are becoming more invested in the crews that work on luxury mega yachts, so much so that Dream Vacations is having a cruise with "Below Deck" stars Captain Lee Rosbach and Chief Steward Kate Chastain next summer.

The six-day cruise aboard the Celebrity Equinox for the #GetOnDeck cruise will take you and your Bravo BFFs all across the western Caribbean, departing from Fort Lauderdale and making stops in Key West Fla.; George Town, Grand Cayman; and Cozumel, Mexico.

Rosbach and Chastain will be on deck to have fun with you on the cruise, and that includes meet and greets, book signings, themed parties (anyone who watched "Below Deck" knows Captain Lee loves a themed party), trivia and so much more. Plus, you're on a boat in the middle of the Caribbean. What more could you want?

“We have the best fans in the world and I am excited to #GetOnDeck with them as we sail the Caribbean,” Rosbach said in a news release.

While you probably won't hear a "June, June, Hannah" call through the walkie-talkie on this cruise, you can expect to have so much fun.

If you've never watched "Below Deck" before (seriously, what are you waiting for?) you can watch the trailer for the upcoming season below.

The cruise sets sail on June 14, 2020, for a six-night voyage. To get more information (or to book your spot now), click here.

