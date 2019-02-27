Company looks for 2 strangers to travel the world together

Ever wanted to travel the world for free? You're in luck, because TourRadar and Intrepid Travel are teaming up to pick two people to do just that. The only catches are, you have to travel with a stranger and you won't know where you'll be going.

TourRadar is doing a new campaign called "Tour the World" that will have two participants who are strangers travel the world and tour five different countries, while being filmed for the company's social media accounts and marketing videos. It may be a tad awkward to travel with a stranger, but we have a feeling both participants who get picked will be free-spirited people who want to see the world.

The airfare, accomodations, expenses and meals will all be covered on the trip, which will last about 50 days, if you're chosen. Oh, and the two strangers won't find out where they're going until they are selected. You could be having fun in the sun in Australia or exploring the snowy mountains in the Swiss Alps.

“Multi-day touring is the easiest way possible for any traveler to experience the world in a relatively short amount of time,” TourRadar’s chief marketing officer Michael Pötscher said in a news release. “Through our Tour the World campaign, we are creating the ultimate trip of a lifetime for two strangers that will inspire others to engage in life-enriching experiences through multi-day touring.”

To enter, all you have to do is upload a two-minute long video of yourself to TourRadar's website. TourRadar said the bigger the video, the better, so if you're super serious about a free adventure of a lifetime, we suggest you get creative. You've got until March 24.

To apply for this incredible opportunity, click here. Bon voyage!

