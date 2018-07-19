Travel

Private pods could be solution to airport traveling woes

Capsule offers safe, quiet place to rest, work

By Dawn Jorgenson

The days of uncomfortably sluffing over your luggage in an airport while waiting for a connecting flight look like they could soon be over.

Futuristic-looking AirPod capsules that could begin rolling out at select airports as early as this year will offer travelers a safe and private spot to rest.

We can all thank two frequent-flying Slovenian businessmen who could never find a place to relax as they traveled through airports.

“AirPod sleeping pod is an ideal solution for people who are seeking a place to relax, work or just enjoy privacy,” AirPod CEO Grega Mrgole said. 

The pods will not only feature a chair that reclines into a bed, but it will also offer:

  • Charging ports for devices.
  • Connection to Wi-Fi.
  • A place to safely store luggage.
  • Access to Netflix on a TV screen inside the pod.

And to address a topic people will undoubtedly be wondering about, Mrgole said, “It refines the air and eliminates 100 percent of unpleasant smells.

The pods have also been integrated with anti-stress technology based on vision, hearing and scent.

After each person leaves the AirPod, LED lights will automatically turn on, disinfecting the pod.

Mrgole said the pods, which will cost travelers about $18 an hour, will be regularly checked by airport staff.

While all of this is exciting to frequent fliers, only U.S. fliers going out of the country might catch a glimpse of these. The beta pods will begin appearing inside European airports in a commercial testing phase later this year. Following the testing phase, they could begin appearing in airports around the world.

 

