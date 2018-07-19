Private pods could be solution to airport traveling woes

The days of uncomfortably sluffing over your luggage in an airport while waiting for a connecting flight look like they could soon be over.

Futuristic-looking AirPod capsules that could begin rolling out at select airports as early as this year will offer travelers a safe and private spot to rest.

We can all thank two frequent-flying Slovenian businessmen who could never find a place to relax as they traveled through airports.

“AirPod sleeping pod is an ideal solution for people who are seeking a place to relax, work or just enjoy privacy,” AirPod CEO Grega Mrgole said.

The pods will not only feature a chair that reclines into a bed, but it will also offer:

Charging ports for devices.

Connection to Wi-Fi.

A place to safely store luggage.

Access to Netflix on a TV screen inside the pod.

And to address a topic people will undoubtedly be wondering about, Mrgole said, “It refines the air and eliminates 100 percent of unpleasant smells.

The pods have also been integrated with anti-stress technology based on vision, hearing and scent.

After each person leaves the AirPod, LED lights will automatically turn on, disinfecting the pod.

[Click here to learn more about antibacterial white light LED]

Mrgole said the pods, which will cost travelers about $18 an hour, will be regularly checked by airport staff.

While all of this is exciting to frequent fliers, only U.S. fliers going out of the country might catch a glimpse of these. The beta pods will begin appearing inside European airports in a commercial testing phase later this year. Following the testing phase, they could begin appearing in airports around the world.

✈️Let’s take a walk down the memory lane of AirPod's design:✈️🚀

👉https://t.co/1tiIJASUzo👈 pic.twitter.com/OIu9KUfYLV — AirPod Sleeping Pod (@airpod_project) July 18, 2018

