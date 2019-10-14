Emergency declared on JetBlue flight headed to Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A JetBlue Airways flight bound for Orlando safely landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Sunday after the crew reported smoke in the cockpit and declared an emergency.

The Federal Aviation Administration said JetBlue flight 227, an Airbus A320, departed Newark Liberty International Airport en route to Orlando International Airport when it diverted.

The plane landed at JFK shortly after 7:30 p.m. Sunday.

A JetBlue spokeswoman had no immediate information about how many passengers were aboard.

The FAA said it will investigate.



