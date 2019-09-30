Engine cover peels back on United flight headed to Orlando

DENVER - A United Airlines flight to Orlando had to return to Denver on Sunday because of a mechanical issue with an engine.

The Denver Channel reports that Flight 292 departed Denver International Airport around 7:50 a.m. when the engine issue forced the crew to return. The Boeing 737 landed about an hour later.

Video shared by a passenger shows a piece of the left engine cover partially detached.

According to a tweet from the airline, the flight landed safely and returned to the gate.

Customers were rebooked on different flights.



