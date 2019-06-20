Ever had a horrible vacation? This company wants to pay for, plan your perfect do-over

pexels.com

If you’ve ever had what you would describe as the most horrendous vacation ever, you’ll want to pay attention: An expert travel planner wants to help you hit the reset button and plan the perfect vacation do-over.

The American Society of Travel Advisors is giving one lucky person the chance at the trip of their dreams, valued up to $10,000 — and the company will do ALL THE LEG WORK.

We're hoping the trip wasn’t too traumatizing, because amid the submission process, the company wants to hear all about your horrible trip.

You’ll need to fill out the form, follow TravelSense.org on Instagram or Facebook, then share the Vacation Do Over post on your own page.

It’s worth noting that part of telling your horror story of a vacation includes submitting a video.

All of this must be done by July 19.

The winner of the trip will be announced Aug. 1.

Click here to submit your story.

