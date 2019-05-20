World's first at-sea roller coaster is coming: Here's what it will look like

Cruise ships are known for being over-the-top, but get this: Carnival Cruise Line will soon have a roller coaster on board one of its newest ships.

The announcement about the at-sea coaster, which will be the first of its kind, was actually made in December 2018, but just this month, we’re now getting a peek at what this will look like.

The ride is called the Bolt Ultimate Sea Coaster, and cruise passengers aboard the Mardi Gras ship will be able to try it out starting next year, according to CNBC.

The coaster will be on the top of the outdoor deck, which you can see in the renderings, with drops reaching speeds of 40 miles per hour.

For comparison, the 10 fastest coasters in the world go between 93 and 149 miles per hour, CNBC said, citing numbers from TripSavvy.

Sure, 40 mph might not sound like much -- but consider that you’ll be over the ocean, about 187 feet above sea level.

Riders can expect to sit in a single-car “motorcycle-type vehicle,” and people can control how fast or slow they’d like to travel.

If you go full-speed, the ride will take about a minute, CNBC reported, adding that the coaster is pretty quiet, which is nice for the cruisers who’d rather not listen to that buzzy sound all day.

The Mardi Gras ship departs from Port Canaveral, according to Carnival’s Twitter account.

