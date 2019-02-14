Travel

5 hurt during severe turbulence on Delta flight

Plane diverted to Reno for emergency landing

By Cathleigh Winningham - Producer

RENO, Nev. - Five people were injured Wednesday when a Delta flight hit extreme turbulence.

Flight 5763 was headed to Seattle, Washington, from Santa Ana, California, but was diverted to Reno, Nevada after the incident. 

A video posted to Twitter shows a beverage cart on its side in the aisle and personal items scattered throughout the cabin. 

Delta officials said two passengers and a flight attendant were taken to a hospital. Two other passengers were also injured but were treated at the scene. 

Delta Airlines issued an apology after the flight landed.

 

 

 

