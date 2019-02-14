5 hurt during severe turbulence on Delta flight

RENO, Nev. - Five people were injured Wednesday when a Delta flight hit extreme turbulence.
Flight 5763 was headed to Seattle, Washington, from Santa Ana, California, but was diverted to Reno, Nevada after the incident.
A video posted to Twitter shows a beverage cart on its side in the aisle and personal items scattered throughout the cabin.
Delta officials said two passengers and a flight attendant were taken to a hospital. Two other passengers were also injured but were treated at the scene.
Delta Airlines issued an apology after the flight landed.
Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.