5 hurt during severe turbulence on Delta flight

RENO, Nev. - Five people were injured Wednesday when a Delta flight hit extreme turbulence.

Flight 5763 was headed to Seattle, Washington, from Santa Ana, California, but was diverted to Reno, Nevada after the incident.

A video posted to Twitter shows a beverage cart on its side in the aisle and personal items scattered throughout the cabin.

Delta officials said two passengers and a flight attendant were taken to a hospital. Two other passengers were also injured but were treated at the scene.

Delta Airlines issued an apology after the flight landed.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.