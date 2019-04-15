Gas prices jump again in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Drivers in Florida are pinching pennies at the pump after gas prices increased.

According to new numbers released by AAA, the state average rose 9 cents over the past week before dropping one cent on Sunday.

Experts say Florida drivers are now paying an average of $2.79 per gallon, up from $2.71 last week.

AAA says the national average for regular gasoline is even higher, at $2.83 per gallon.

Experts say gas prices should level off in the coming weeks as refineries return to full strength ahead of the summer travel season.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.