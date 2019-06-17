Florida's top hotel or resort, according to popular travel site, might surprise you

When it came down to naming the best hotel or resort in Florida, we're not sure how the people at Conde Nast Traveler, a popular travel website, were able to choose.

But they did -- and they selected Faena Hotel Miami Beach in South Florida.

Here's what CNT had to say about Faena Hotel Miami Beach:

"There’s a bit of an 'Alice in Wonderland' feel to the Faena, and this carries through into the rooms — particularly with the smaller accents and pieces of furniture you’ll find yourself 'discovering' as your stay progresses. Outside, the hotel makes the most of its 100,000 square feet of private white-sand beach, and if you find yourself asking, 'Did I just see a golden woolly mammath skeleton in a glass cage?' the answer is yes — you can thank artist Damien Hirst for that one."

Were you assuming it would be somewhere in the Miami area? Or are you a Disney diehard who swears there's nothing cooler than seeing a giraffe outside your window at Animal Kingdom Lodge? (You'll have to let us know in the comments).

Considering all the big cities in Florida and their surrounding areas, there was a lot to choose from: Tampa, Jacksonville, Fort Myers and Palm Beach all likely had contenders.

[ READ NEXT: This 'wine theme park' will make you reconsider your next vacation | World's first at-sea roller coaster is coming: Here's what it will look like | Boy with spina bifida surprises classmates by walking at preschool graduation ]

What do you say? Were you surprised by the choice?

Graham Media Group 2019