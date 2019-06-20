These Florida beach towns were just named the best in the US

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's no secret that Florida is No. 1 for the country's best beach towns. Now it's official.

Four Florida locales made the cut on WalletHub's top 10 list of best beach towns, with Naples earning the top spot on the list.

Researchers at the personal-finance website compared 192 cities using 62 key metrics including housing costs and beach water quality. Find out if your town made the rankings.

1. Naples

The famous Naples Pier is the perfect place to watch the sunset or gaze at the blue Gulf waters. This town has also been named No. 1 for the least polluted city in the U.S., the best place to retire in the U.S., the best destination for luxury travelers and the best metro area for job growth in the U.S.

5. Boca Raton

Boca Raton is not just known for its five gorgeous miles of Atlantic coastline. This vibrant town's cultural scene offers international art exhibits, world-class museums and outdoor festivals.

6. Sarasota

After visiting the white sandy beaches of this west coast town, you can peruse some of the stores in one of the most renowned shopping areas in the world. Some other popular must-sees include the Ringling Museum of Art and the Sarasota Orchestra.

10. Venice

If you visit the shark tooth capital of the world during April, don't forget to check out its annual Shark's Tooth Festival. You can spot other sea life such as dolphins and shorebirds while fishing off the Venice Municipal Fishing Pier or strolling down its scenic Gulf coastline.

Here's how the other six U.S. beach towns matched up on the top 10 list:

2. Lahaina, Hawaii

3. Newport Beach, California

4. Carlsbad, California

7. North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

8. Encinitas, California

9. Santa Monica, California

