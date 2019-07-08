Girl slips from grandfather's arms, falls to her death on cruise ship

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico - A little girl slipped from the arms of her grandfather, who was holding her up to an open window on a Royal Caribbean cruise ship, and fell 11 stories to her death, according to CBS News.

A public security official in Puerto Rico told the Primera Hora newspaper that a man was holding his granddaughter as the Freedom of the Seas was docked Sunday in San Juan when he lost his grip.

The American girl, believed to be 1 to 2 years old and possibly from Indiana, fell the equivalent of 11 stories and hit an awning before landing on pavement at the dock, an official said.

"It's a very grave scene, very regrettable and tragic," said Elmer Roman, of the Puerto Rican Department of Public Security. "One of the grandfathers, whom it would appear was playing with the little girl, lifted her out of the open window and lost his grip."

Owen Torres, corporate communications manager for Florida-based Royal Caribbean, told CBS News that the cruise operator was "deeply saddened by (the) tragic incident, and our hearts go out to the family."

An investigation is ongoing.

