Grandfather could face charges after girl falls to her death on cruise ship

Jonathan Palombo/Wikimedia

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico - The grandfather of a 1-year-old girl who fell 150 feet to her death aboard a cruise ship in Puerto Rico could face charges, according to CBS News.

An investigation continues into the death of the Indiana toddler who fell from Royal Caribbean's Freedom of the Seas cruise ship in an apparent tragic accident. The girl's grandfather, Salvatore Anello, apparently lost his grip while holding her near a window on the ship, officials said.

Puerto Rican safety officials said an investigation is trying to determine whether to file negligence charges against Anello, an IT worker in South Bend.

The toddler was aboard the ship with her two siblings, parents and four grandparents. The South Bend Police Department said one of its officers, Alan Wiegand, is the child's father.

Royal Caribbean said it's "deeply saddened by the tragic accident and its heart goes out to the family."

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.