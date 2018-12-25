Holiday reunions underway at Orlando airport

ORLANDO, Fla. - As a record number of travelers flew in and out of Orlando International Airport on Christmas Eve, heartwarming reunions popped up everywhere.

Marcella Welch and her sister were eagerly waiting the arrival of their mother from Brazil.

"I live in New Hampshire, so I drove down today to meet with my mom, my aunt, my little brother and my cousin," Welch said. "They are coming from Brazil to the U.S. today for the first time."

Whether it's friends who haven't seen each other for a long time or family members, emotions were running high. Karen Gramazio was at the airport to pick up her son.

"My youngest son is going into the military, so we are all trying to get together," Gramazio said.

Despite the long lines and wait times, Gramazio's son said things ran relatively smoothly.

"I thought it'd be a little bit tougher traveling on this day, but it wasn't too bad," Karen Gramazio said.

AAA predicts Wednesday will be the busiest day in the skies and at airports.

