Holiday travel expected to be record-setter at airports

ORLANDO, Fla. - A hectic holiday travel is causing headaches at airports nationwide as people scramble to get where they need to be before Christmas. Orlando International Airport proved to be a hot spot for travelers on Saturday.

Maryland resident Tim Swigert was traveling from Orlando to Maryland, when he got stuck in the Transportation Security Administration lines.

"It's been crazy so far, so we are just trying to embrace it and get home as quickly as possible," Swigert said.

Swigert said the first leg of his trip to Orlando for a Disney vacation was a travel nightmare.

"Waiting in the long lines and TSA," Swigert said.

Linda Sinclair, another passenger trying to beat the rush, said she had a great experience despite the crowds.

"I mean, this is the first time I have ever traveled during the holiday, and I think it went pretty smooth," Sinclair said.

According to AAA, 6.7 million Americans are expected to take to the skies this holiday season.

