Hungry? New book explores what makes Orlando's foodie scene special

ORLANDO, Fla. - Get your taste buds ready to discover Central Florida’s local food scene using "Unique Eats and Eateries of Orlando" as your personal -- and portable -- tour guide.

Orlando native and foodie expert, Kendra Lott, carefully curated the newly released book after dedicating years to researching the city’s unusual, yet exciting taste palate.

“We’re becoming a food capital,” Lott told News 6. “Growing up in Seminole County, Florida as I did, I realized (while) researching this book how seldom we leave our bubbles.”

Lott’s guidebook dives into the burgeoning culinary landscape of various communities that, together, make Orlando the go-to eating destination for both locals and tourists alike. Whether you live in Winter Park, Mt. Dora or historic downtown Sanford, there’s always an opportunity to stuff your mouth with a variety of artisanal dishes, mouth-watering sweets and cross-cultural cuisine.

If you can name it, you can certainly eat it.

With a master’s degree in food studies from New York University, Lott is the publisher of Edible Orlando, a magazine and website that highlights Central Florida’s chefs, artisans, farmers and ranchers.

Eager to share the hidden gems about her hometown, Lott will inspire readers to not only study their menus, but look beyond them and relish in the stories of the people who dedicate their lives to creating them.

"Unique Eats and Eateries of Orlando" is available wherever books are sold and various book signings and events will be held throughout the city:

Wednesday, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Digress

1215 Edgewater Drive

Orlando, FL 32804

407-426-7510

Free and open to the public

Thursday, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Digress

1215 Edgewater Drive

Orlando, FL 32804

407-426-7510

With a purchase of a book, receive a free glass of wine

June 29, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bloomingdale's at Mall at Millenia

4200 Conroy Road

Orlando, FL 23839

407-264-2400

Free and open to the public

