Louvre to give away overnight stay at museum in once-in-a-lifetime contest​

Are you a history buff? Do you appreciate art or travel? Maybe the thought of doing something no one else in the world can do sounds appealing. Regardless, we’ve got a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for you.

The Musée du Louvre in Paris, France, has teamed up with Airbnb to give away one night’s stay at the museum.

The lucky winner will get to take a guest, with whom they will get the opportunity to sleep beneath the museum's famous pyramid for one night — April 30.

“We know that many people would love the opportunity to wander alone at night through the Louvre and we want this to be a magical and unforgettable experience,” the deputy managing director of the Musée du Louvre, Anne-Laure Beatrix, said in a statement. “We hope to encourage more people to discover how truly accessible and inspiring the wonders of art can be."

As the sun sets, the guests will be greeted by an art historian, who will take them on an after-hours tour that presidents and celebrities have had the luxury of enjoying.

After rubbing elbows with some of the most priceless masterpieces, the lucky two will toast the Mona Lisa with aperitif, relax on a Parisian lounge sofa and listen to French music from vinyl records before Venus de Milo “hosts” a lavish meal in a pop-up dining room.

Getty Images Leonardo Da Vinci's ' The Mona Lisa' is seen on display at the Louvre museum. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

According to Airbnb, the guests will then be treated to an intimate acoustic concert in Napoleon III’s extravagant apartments before turning in for the sleepover under the Louvre Pyramid.

Sound like a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity you’d like to sign up for?

Enter the contest by clicking here. Think hard, because the hosts want you to answer one question: Why would you be the Mona Lisa’s perfect guest?

Submissions will be accepted through 6 p.m. ET on April 12.

