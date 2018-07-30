Man makes bomb threat on plane at Orlando airport, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man aboard a plane at Orlando International Airport made a bomb threat on Sunday, but nothing suspicious was found, police said.

Orlando police said officers were called to Gate 87 at OIA in reference to a bomb threat that was made on a Norwegian flight headed to London.

Police said the man was upset over a seating arrangement and mentioned a bomb. Passengers overheard the comment and contacted officials.

Officers talked to the man, and the FBI was notified, police said.

Nothing suspicious was found.

It's not known if the man was arrested.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.