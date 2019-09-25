Norwegian Cruise Line aims to eliminate single-use plastic bottles by 2020

MIAMI - Norwegian Cruise Line announced Wednesday that it plans to eliminate single-use plastic water bottles across its fleet by 2020.

The new partnership with Just Goods, Inc. is the latest environmentally responsible action the company is taking to reduce its footprint and protect natural resources. Last year, Norwegian eliminated single-use plastic straws on its 16 ships and private destinations.

"It is imperative that we take meaningful steps to preserve our oceans and the destinations we visit. Partnering with Just is one of my proudest moments as the head of our pioneering brand," said Andy Stuart, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line.

The Just paper carton, which will replace single-use plastic water bottles, is made from 82 percent renewable materials. Both the cap and shoulder are made from sugarcane-based plastic and the carton is recyclable and refillable.

American actor, rapper, songwriter and activist Jaden Smith founded Just Goods, Inc. with his family in 2012. The company is a certified B-Corp and considers how water is both sourced and packaged. Just Goods, Inc. CEO, Ira Laufer, believes businesses should take a leading role in protecting the planet.

"We created Just to do just that — to be a better option in a category that has created a lot of the damage and continues to do so," Laufer said.

The partnership is part of Norwegian's Sail & Sustain Environmental Program, which was designed to minimize waste to landfills, reduce CO2 emissions rate, invest in emerging technologies and increase sustainable sourcing.

"While we are aware that this is just the beginning of what we and others need to do to be good stewards of our environment, we are committed to our Sail & Sustain initiatives and will continue to innovate for the overall benefit of the planet and its future," Stuart said.

