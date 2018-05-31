Odor prompts Frontier flight to make emergency landing in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Frontier Airlines flight made an emergency landing in Orlando early Thursday after the crew reported a suspicious odor on the plane, airport officials said.

Frontier flight 1676, traveling from Las Vegas to Orlando, made a safe landing at Orlando International Airport after the emergency was declared as a precaution.

Passengers and crew were checked at the gate, but everyone was OK, officials said.

It's not known what caused the odor.

News 6 has contacted Frontier for comment but has not heard back.

