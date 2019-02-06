Orlando was Florida's busiest airport with 47 million travelers in 2018

ORLANDO, Fla. - Florida's busiest airport had a record-breaking 47 million passengers passing through it in 2018.

Orlando International Airport officials said Wednesday that the 47.7 million passengers last year marked an almost a 7 percent increase over 2017.

The overwhelming majority of those passengers, or 41 million people, were traveling domestically, which was up more than 6 percent from the previous year.

The airport had 6.6 million international travelers, an increase of more than 11 percent.

The Orlando airport now flies to 150 nonstop domestic and international destinations.

