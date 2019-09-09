Passengers use emergency slides at OIA after scare on Cayman Airways flight

ORLANDO, Fla. - Passengers aboard a Cayman Airways flight used emergency slides to de-plane Sunday evening after the aircraft made an emergency landing at Orlando International Airport.

Flight KX792, heading to New York, was diverted to Orlando around 5 p.m. when a warning light indicated there was smoke in one of its cargo holds.

The plane landed safely at 6:17 p.m., and airline officials said no smoke was ever present in the cargo holds.

According to Cayman Airways, 103 passengers and five crew members used the emergency over-wing exits and the deployed door slides to exit the plane.

Emergency personnel, including paramedics, were on hand, but the passengers and crew were cleared and did not need further medical attention.

"We are extremely mindful that this emergency landing and evacuation was a very distressing event," said Cayman Airways President and CEO Fabian Whorms. "On behalf of Cayman Airways, I offer a most sincere apology to our passengers for having to experience this emergency landing and evacuation, which was necessary in the interest of the safety of our passengers and crew. We have removed the affected aircraft from service indefinitely in order to accomplish the required repairs."

A Cayman Airways flight makes an emergency landing in Orlando.

The airline said its flight schedule has been changed for Monday.

KX793, scheduled to depart JFK at 8:45 a.m. will now depart at 7:30 p.m.

KX2606, scheduled to depart GCM at 6:05 p.m. will now depart at 10:10 p.m.

KX2607, scheduled to depart KIN at 8:10 p.m. will now depart at 12:10 a.m.

KX200/201 will now be operated on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 instead.

All other flights are expected to operate on schedule.

Affected passengers may call Cayman Airways at 800-422-9626 with any questions.

