Planned hotel near Kennedy Space Center will offer launch-viewing from rooftop deck

A rendering for the planned Courtyard Marriott hotel near NASA Causeway in Titusville. The hotel is expected to open in fall 2020. (Image courtesy Delaware North)

TITUSVILLE, Fla. - A new riverfront hotel planned near the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will add another launch-viewing option to witness the growing number rockets lifting off from the space coast.

Delaware North, the company that operates the Visitor Complex, recently received the green light from the city of Titusville Planning and Zoning Commission to begin construction on a 152-room Courtyard by Marriott hotel on Vectorspace Boulevard perpendicular to NASA Causeway. The future hotel will be at the site south of the former U.S. Astronaut Hall of Fame, which moved to the Visitor Complex in 2016.

The five-story hotel on the Indian River will be the closest to launch activity at NASA's Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Air Force Station as well as commercial space companies operating at Exploration Park.

“The increased interest and activity in our country’s space program makes this the ideal time to open a new, family-friendly hotel near Kennedy Space Center and the visitor complex,” said Scott Socha, president of Delaware North’s parks and resorts division.

The hotel will have a large outdoor pool and a rooftop deck and bar where guests can view rocket launches. A Bistro will serve full breakfast and dinner menus and serves Starbucks coffees. An 800-square-foot meeting space will be available to host events.

On March 6, the city of Titusville Planning and Zoning Commission voted to give Delaware North the green light to proceed with the construction.

According to the meeting minutes, another five-story Hyatt Place hotel is currently under construction on a neighboring lot next to Boeing's offices. According to a report from News 6 partner Florida Today the 118-room hotel will include a 24-hour gym, free breakfast, and an outdoor pool and patio and is slated to open this fall.

This map shows the planned Courtyard by Marriott hotel and the Hyatt Place hotel near the Indian River in Titusville. (Image: city of Titusville)

Delaware North said in a news release the groundbreaking for the Courtyard by Marriott is expected this summer with a planned opening date of fall 2020. The project will create about 50 construction jobs and 35 permanent part-and full-time jobs.

