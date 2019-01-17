Royal Caribbean bans man after he jumped off cruise ship in video stunt

A Washington man has been banned for life by Royal Caribbean after he jumped off a cruise ship in a video stunt that went viral.

USA Today reports that Nick Naydev, 27, jumped from the 11th deck of Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas, the world's largest cruise ship, last week in the Bahamas.

"This was stupid and reckless behavior, and he and his companions have been banned from ever sailing with us again," Royal Caribbean said in a statement sent to USA Today. "We are exploring legal action."

The video shows Naydev climbing onto the railing of a cabin balcony before leaping into the water more than 100 feet below.

Naydev said he was plucked out of the water by a small boat. He said police did not charge him in the incident.

A teenager locked out of his room fell to his death from a Royal Caribbean ship last week after trying to climb from one cabin balcony to another.

USA Today said more than a dozen passengers die each year in jumps or falls from cruise ships.

