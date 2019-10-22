Shark rips woman's hands off during whale-watching trip

A French woman vacationing in the Pacific islands of Polynesia lost both her hands in a rare shark attack, according to Yahoo News.

The 35-year-old woman was on a whale-watching trip off Mo'orea, an island in the French overseas territory, when a white tip shark bit her chest and arms, Yahoo reported.

"Luckily for her, there were two nurses on the scene who could deliver first aid," firefighter Jean-Jacques Riveta told AFP. "When we got to the hotel jetty, she was conscious but in a critical condition. She had lost a lot of blood and both her hands had been cut off at the forearm."

The woman was airlifted to Tahiti, where she was then reported to be in stable condition, Yahoo reported.



