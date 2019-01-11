Shutdown isn't affecting Orlando International Airport operations, officials say

ORLANDO, Fla. - As the partial federal government shutdown enters its third week, officials at Orlando International Airport said there is no distinct impact to their operations.



Friday marks the first time federal workers are receiving a paycheck with zero dollars on it.



"I personally wouldn't want to be working 20 days without a paycheck," traveler Jen Walsh said.

Friday is the 21st day of the partial federal government shutdown.



TSA officers are some of the affected employees who continue to clock in, despite not getting paid.

In South Florida, however, officials said there has been an increase in the number of sick calls.



Officials at Miami International Airport said they are prepared to close Terminal G in the afternoons to free up TSA officers to work busier checkpoints.

Miami International Airport will close the terminal early for three days because of a shortage of TSA screeners, airport spokesman Greg Chin said Thursday.

"Due to an increased number of TSA screeners not reporting to work, we have decided to take this precautionary step and relocate about 12 flights to adjoining concourses in the afternoons," he said.

Chin said federal screeners are calling in sick at double the normal rate for Miami, and TSA managers aren't confident they will have enough workers to operate all 11 checkpoints throughout the airport at normal hours.



In Orlando, officials said they have not seen an increase in TSA officer absences.



While the partial shutdown continues, officials said the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority is prepared to assist in any non-regulatory processes that will ease the flow of passenger traffic.

CNN contributed to this report.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.