Need to book a flight? Southwest Airlines offers hot deals in 72-hour sale

Sale lasts until Thursday night

By Keith Dunlap - Graham Media Group
Southwest Airlines is offering a chance for travelers to book less expensive air travel through a special 72-hour sale. 

The sale runs through 9:59 p.m. Thursday and has the following qualifying dates. 

  • Aug. 20 through Dec. 18 for continental U.S. travel
  • Sep. 3 through Nov. 2 for inter-island travel in Hawaii
  • Sept. 4 through Dec. 5 for travel to and from San Juan
  • Aug. 20 through Dec. 11 for international travel

Below are examples of deals under $100 from Orlando.

  • Atlanta - $79
  • Memphis - $79
  • Raleigh/Durham - $79
  • Dallas - $99
  • Kansas City - $99
  • Milwaukee - $99

