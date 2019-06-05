Need to book a flight? Southwest Airlines offers hot deals in 72-hour sale

Southwest Airlines is offering a chance for travelers to book less expensive air travel through a special 72-hour sale.
The sale runs through 9:59 p.m. Thursday and has the following qualifying dates.
- Aug. 20 through Dec. 18 for continental U.S. travel
- Sep. 3 through Nov. 2 for inter-island travel in Hawaii
- Sept. 4 through Dec. 5 for travel to and from San Juan
- Aug. 20 through Dec. 11 for international travel
Below are examples of deals under $100 from Orlando.
- Atlanta - $79
- Memphis - $79
- Raleigh/Durham - $79
- Dallas - $99
- Kansas City - $99
- Milwaukee - $99
For more flights, click here.
