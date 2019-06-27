There's a hotel that offers guests puppy play time

Pexels photo

A hotel in Bali just wants its guests to be happy.

The proof? It offers “puppy therapy” every Tuesday and Thursday, which is just what it sounds like: A chance to unwind with some puppies.

Oh, and you’re out by the pool. And you’re unwinding with rescue pups, so it’s for a great cause. What more could you ask for?

Puri Garden works with the Bali Dog Association, a group that wants to put an end to the suffering of street dogs in Bali. (Cool concept: U.S. hotels, take note!)

Puppy hours are from 1:30 to 3:30, and honestly, what’s not to love?

Check out some of these photos from Puri Garden’s Instagram page.

Also, just a thought: On the hotel’s website, it lists “six reasons to stay with us,” and puppy therapy isn’t even on the list. This feels like a missed opportunity, right?

Puri Garden does sound like it has a ton of offerings though: from a “world famous” yoga barn, as it says online, to a traditional Balinese dance each week and a new trendy cafe, this place is hopping.

Rooms start at about $22 a night, once you translate rupiah into U.S. dollars, although that’s for a hostel-style setup with bunk beds and such -- daily yoga’s included, for what it’s worth.

You can book your own room for about $70 a night, which sounds like a steal to us.

h/t Simplemost

[ READ NEXT: This 'wine theme park' will make you reconsider your next vacation | This stunning airport will knock your socks off -- and these 7 photos prove it |

Graham Media Group 2019