Unlimited flights for a year? Wipe Instagram feed clean and you could be a jetsetter

A trip to a fun destination sounds nice! Wipe your Instagram feed clean and sign up for JetBlue’s contest and you could go anywhere they go — for free … with a companion.

Interested? Yeah, we thought so. Let us fill in some gaps for you.

Three winners — each with an accompanying person — will have an opportunity to travel anywhere that JetBlue travels. That’s more than 100 destinations. You’re already Googling its destinations, aren’t you? We did the same thing.

Here’s the catch (there’s always a catch, right?). It's really not a huge one, unless you’re a self-proclaimed Instagram junkie.

Here’s what you have to do to enter yourself to win:

First, you’ll have to clear your Instagram pictures.

Second, create a post: Upload and customize an image with this tool, then download that picture and post to Instagram with @JETBLUE and #allyoucanjetsweepstakes before 9 a.m. ET on March 8. You'll have to fill in the blank: "All you can _____" over your image. And for the record, you can only enter once, so give it some thought and be creative!

Lastly, you basically just have to wait to see if you’re a winner. You will need to keep your Instagram posts cleared until 11:59 p.m. on March 8, aside from the newly uploaded image for JetBlue.

