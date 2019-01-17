Unpaid TSA workers kicking out the jams; passengers react to raunchy lyrics

We are nearly a month into the partial government shutdown, the longest in the country's history, and hundreds of thousands of federal workers continue to go unpaid.

Airports have been hit hard by the shutdown, with many TSA agents calling in sick or not showing up for work because they don't want to work without pay. Several large airports have had to close security lanes and adjust to the number of agents who are still willing to work.

The agents who have been going to work, however, have been doing their best to make sure that travelers are getting on safe flights, and taking the liberty to play whatever music they feel like, over the loudspeakers in security lines.

Business Insider first reported that travelers had tweeted that TSA lines in New York City's JFK airport have played uncensored rap songs like "No Sleep Til Brooklyn" by the Beastie Boys and "Sicko Mode" by Travis Scott and Drake. Someone even tweeted that they heard Paramore's angsty 2007 hit "Misery Business" while waiting in line.

Even Kanye West's "Life Yourself," aka the "poopty scoop" song, was played in JFK.

“We’re living in a simulation,” one passenger tweeted.

You can take a look at some of the hilarious tweets below.

JFK is playing sicko mode we’re living in a simulation — cesar millan (the dog whisperer) (@postmetaboi) January 7, 2019

JFK airport carousel blasting “No Sleep Til Brooklyn” at 10:30 PM is kinda alright with me. — RL Barnes, Ph.D. (@DigitalHistory_) January 7, 2019

the extremely weird feeling when the airport PA is blasting Paramore’s “Misery Business” like it’s a super hot 2007 Friday night at old JFK — Molly Templeton (@mollytempleton) January 5, 2019

WHO SPINNING AT JFK TONIGHT? — THE KID MERO 🇩🇴 (@THEKIDMERO) January 15, 2019

