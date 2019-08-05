Virgin Trains construction to close lanes along Beachline

Virgin Trains land-clearing activities for future passenger rail tracks will close lanes and road shoulders this week along State Road 528.

Construction is occurring in Brevard and Orange counties along the Beachline from State Road 520 to U.S. 1 (Mile Marker 31 to Mile Marker 46), News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

Roadwork schedule from Monday to Thursday:

Eastbound Beachline: Outside lane closure from 7 p.m. to 9 a.m., daytime shoulder closures from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Westbound Beachline (from Industry Road to Interstate 95): Daytime outside lane and shoulder closures from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Heavy equipment operators are clearing and grubbing trees and vegetation. Workers also are installing erosion-control measures.

Formerly known as All Aboard Florida and Brightline, Virgin Trains is building the second phase of its privately owned rail network linking Miami with Orlando. Company officials want to launch Orlando-to-Miami rail service by the end of 2022.

Thousands of gray concrete railroad ties are stacked at a staging area near State Road 524 and Industry Road in Cocoa.

Copyright 2019 Florida Today