Want to travel the world and still keep your job? This may be for you

Jobs tend to stop people from taking the plunge and moving to a different city to gain new experiences, but this company is trying to let you travel and keep your job at the same time.

Remote Year will set up a 4-month or 12-month adventure where you can keep your job and do all your work -- and still have the opportunity to travel to countries and cities you never would have thought you could visit.

All you have to do is pay a monthly fee and Remote Year will take care of all the planning and logistics. You just need to show up ready to work and ready to travel.

Obviously, if you have a job like a teacher or a nurse, it might be a bit more of a challenge to do this program, but if you're someone who can work remotely from any location, this has your name written all over it.

There's also the challenge of getting your boss and company on board.

But once you do, the world is your oyster!

