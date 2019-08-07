Wine country tours taken to new level with wine cruises on California coast

After Netflix's new movie "Wine Country" confirmed that touring wine country in Northern California with your best friends is a grand old time, it would only make sense that Princess Cruises would offer cruises up the Pacific Coast to learn (and taste) everything there is to know about wine.

There are multiple dates for this one-of-a-kind cruise, which starts in Vancouver and Los Angeles.

You'll get to stop in famous California wine towns such as Santa Barbara, San Francisco, Napa, Sonoma and Monterey, where you can live out your wildest "Big Little Lies" fantasy.

Read also: First time going wine-tasting? 11 things to keep in mind

The cruise also makes stops in Astoria, Oregon and Seattle, where you'll get to learn about the wine that's made when you visit some of the region's most renowned wineries.

Oh, and we can guarantee there will be even more wine that needs to be tasted.

We don't know why someone hasn't thought of this before, but the fact that you'll get to go on a wine tour with a giant cruise ship as your designated driver? That sounds like the best thing ever.

Read also: Floatable wine glasses exist and we can all die happy

It doesn't matter if you love a crisp chardonnay or a mellow merlot, if you love wine, then this sounds like the cruise for you.

Graham Media Group 2019