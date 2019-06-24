Woman falls asleep on plane, wakes up 'all alone' on 'cold, dark' aircraft

Imagine falling asleep on a plane.

Most of us have done it, right? It’s actually kind of nice to wake up when the plane lands. It’s like magic: you fell asleep in one city and now you’re in another. Time to start vacation or return home!

Well, sort of.

If only it were this simple for one woman, who described waking up “all alone” on a “cold, dark” aircraft after a flight from Quebec City to Toronto earlier this month, according to The Associated Press.

Air Canada officials said Sunday the airline is investigating how crew members could have disembarked from the plane without noticing the sleeping woman, who got left behind.

“I think I’m having a bad dream bc like seriously how is this happening!!?!” Tiffani Adams recounted in a June 19 Facebook post sent by her friend, Deanna Noel-Dale, the AP said.

Air Canada confirmed the incident took place but declined to comment on its procedures or how the woman may have been overlooked.

“We are still reviewing this matter so we have no additional details to share, but we have followed up with the customer and remain in contact with her,” Air Canada told the AP.

Adams wrote that after she woke up, she called Noel-Dale to try to explain what happened, but her phone died and she couldn’t charge it because power to the plane was off.

She said she was “full on panicking” by the time she found the “walky talky thingys in the cockpit,” which also weren’t functional, the AP report says.

After no one saw the “SOS signals” she made by shining a flashlight out the window, she figured out how to unbolt a cabin door.

Facing a steep drop to the tarmac, Adams leaned out of the aircraft and called over a ground crew, which got her out.

The passenger wrote that Air Canada personnel asked if she was OK and whether she would like a limo and hotel, but she declined the offer. She said airline representatives apologized and said they would investigate.

“I haven’t got much sleep since the reoccurring night terrors and waking up anxious and afraid I’m alone locked up someplace dark,” she wrote.

The AP attempted to reach Adams through Noel-Dale’s Facebook account but at last check, had not received a response.

Air Canada said in a Facebook response to the post that it was surprised to hear the story and was “very concerned,” asking Adams to send a private message with her flight details.

