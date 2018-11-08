World's largest cruise ship docks at Port Canaveral

PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. - The world's largest cruise ship, Royal Caribbean's Symphony of the Seas, made its way to Port Canaveral early Thursday.

The cruise ship is four football fields long, with 18 decks, 24 elevators and a 10-story slide.

The ship has the capacity of 6,000 passengers and 2,000 crew members.

"When we're on the dock and I can think about it a little bit, oh yeah, this is the biggest one in the world. That's pretty cool." said Captain Douglas Brown, the Harbor Pilot at Port Canaveral.

The ship has been sailing for a few months, but Thursday marks the first time its ever been in the United States.

The Symphony of the Seas will be based out of Port Miami. The massive ship heads to South Florida Thursday afternoon.

will be live starting at 5 am from Cape Canaveral with special guest #SymphonyOfTheSeas (the biggest CRUISE ship in the world!) 🛳🛳🛳 @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/bx0fccRRrU — Ezzy Castro (@EzzyCastro) November 8, 2018

