Man rallies giant herd of cows with just a saxophone in hilarious video

Who knew a few jazzy lines from a saxophone could draw an entire herd of cows together so quickly?

Rick Herrmann may have started playing the saxophone just seven months ago, but that didn't stop him from practicing in front of a crowd.

"I’m better at coaching fitness and nutrition than I am at playing the saxophone but I’m learning. I started playing the sax 7 months ago. I find it helpful to play in front of a large audience," Hermann wrote on his Instagram.

He posted a video of himself on Instagram playing a saxophone next to a cow farm in Lafayette, Oregon. At the beginning of the video, Hermann says he's heard music can tame big animals, so he put the theory to test.

Once Hermann plays the first couple notes of Stevie Wonder's "Isn't She Lovely," the cows in the field immediately stop in their tracks and take interest in the jazzy music they're hearing. Slowly but surely, the cows start to walk toward Hermann as he continues to play. Who knew cows would find the saxophone so mooving?

Hermann switched to play George Michael's "Careless Whisper," followed by a rousing rendition of "Tequila" that had every cow in the pasture lined up against the fence to hear Hermann play. The video is equal parts hilarious and adorable all at the same time.

Hermann's daughter posted the video to her Twitter account, where it quickly went viral. It even caught the attention of saxophone legend Kenny G, who tweeted how awesome he thinks the video is.

This is awesome! We all have to start somewhere!! https://t.co/waH6JSjDKy — Kenny G (@kennyg) June 28, 2019

Hermann went back one more time to serenade the cows again, and a surprise to no one, the herd of cows came flocking back for the encore.

He told Insider that he has no plans to go back and play for the cows, but he hopes he can get good enough to play for a crowd of humans soon.

