10 romantic comedies on Netflix you should totally watch on Valentine's Day

It doesn't matter if you're watching Netflic with your significant other or a group of your best friends, watching a hilarious romcom on Valentine's Day sounds like the perfect way to celebrate the holiday.

We searched through the countless movies on Netflix to find the most hilarious romcoms that we'll sure you'll love watching. You've probably seen most of these movies, but who doesn't love watching a movie you already love? But don't worry, we snuch some indie romcoms, too if you're looking for somthing new.

Happy binging!

"To All The Boys I've Loved Before"

Netflix's original teen romcom based on the book of the same name, "To All The Boys I've Loved Before" will melt your heart into a puddle thanks to the adorable story and stellar performances from leads Lana Condor and Noah Centineo.

"Silver Linings Playbook"

It might be a stretch to call "Silver Linings Playbook" a romcom, but the dark humor and sharp wit that Jennifer Lawrence's character plays against Bradley Cooper's aloof character makes it one of the best films of the last 10 years. J. Law's Oscar win for this movie also makes it worth revisiting.

"The Break-Up"

So "The Break-Up" might be an anti-romcom, but it is sort of refreshing to watch a romcom where the couple doesn't end up back together, which happens in real life a lot more than the movies display. It is kind of a crappy ending when Vince Vaughn and Jennifer Aniston's characters don't end up back together, but maybe it will remind you and your partner to communicate better than the couple in the movie.

"Monster-In-Law"

Besides Netflix's "Grace and Frankie," "Monster-In-Law" might be Jane Fonda at her funniest. Fonda plays an overbearing mother who does not approve of her son's new fiance, played by Jennifer Lopez. Fonda and Lopez are hysterical in every scene they have together, like Lopez shoving a cake in Fonda's face. This laugh-out-loud movie is a great pick for V-Day.

"Alex Strangelove"

There aren't that many LGBTQ+ romcoms out there, especially a teen romcom. The story follows Alex, who loses his virginity to his girlfriend, but ends up having feelings for his new friend Elliot, who is openly out. Alex ends up falling pretty hard for Elliot and has to come out to his friends and family. It's a heartwarming story about acceptance, love and friendship. Cue the Kleenex for all the tears!

"Obvious Child"

This indie romcom didn't get half the recognition that it deserved when it came out in 2014. The film stars comedian Jenny Slate, who plays a stand-up comedian who gets knocked up from a one-night stand with a really nice guy. Slate's character decided to have an abortion (and later finds out at Planned Parenthood that the only opening for her procedure is on Valentine's Day), but struggles with deciding if she's going to tell the guy she slept with. What's brilliant about this film is that the plot is centered around an abortion, but the main character never struggles with the decision to have the procedure, like one would think. It's an incredibly funny and warm movie for having such a serious subject matter at hand.

"Sixteen Candles"

What a classic! It doesn't matter if you've seen "Sixteen Candles" a million times or it's your first time ever watching, the movie is hilarious, fun and totally captures the feeling of being a teen in the mid '80s. There are so many quotable lines and memorable moments, and don't even get us started on the fashion. If you're a fan of the romcom genre, then you must stream the movie on Valentine's Day.

"A Cinderella Story"

This modern-day twist on "Cinderella" may not be perfect, but millennials who grew up watching Hilary Duff on "Lizzie McGuire" and Chad Michael Murry on "One Tree Hill" were obsessed when this movie came out. Sure, it's pretty corny, but Duff is great in her role and Jennifer Coolidge, who plays the evil stepmother, is a scene stealer throughout the entire movie.

"Sex and the City"

While we won't discuss the atrocity that was "Sex and the City 2," the first movie that came out after the beloved HBO series ended gave diehard fans of the show everything they ever wanted. Big leaving Carrie at the altar? Check. An all-girls trip to Mexico? Check. Lots and lots of fashion? Check. Why even bother with a third movie when the first was just perfection?

"The Graduate"

Another classic movie that everyone should watch at least once in their lives. A young Dustin Hoffman is seduced by the iconic Mrs. Robinson, and then ends up falling for her daughter. It's a love triangle for the ages and has one of the best soundtracks of any movie ever, thanks to Simon and Garfunkel.

Graham Media Group 2019