These restaurants are sharing the love with these Valentine's Day specials

Regardless of your relationship status, restaurants nationwide are offering up deals to people everywhere on Valentine's Day.

Want to get in on the places where you can score discounted snacks and meals? Look no further.

Auntie Anne's: Simply download the Auntie Anne’s app before noon on Wednesday and you can receive a free heart-shaped pretzel upon purchase of one on Valentine's Day.

Carrabas: If you’re looking for a romantic-yet-affordable night out, Carrabas is offering a four-course dinner for two starting at $45.

Chili's: If you’re not including one of the restaurant's delicious margaritas, you can get in and out while only spending $25. That will get you an appetizer, two entrees and a cheesecake or skillet chocolate chip cookie. If you're like us and can't pass up a good margarita, the $5 margarita of the month is the Grand Romance, and it looks yummy.

Fogo de Chao: Couples who dine from now through Valentine’s Day will receive a Valentine’s Dining Card, good for a complimentary lunch or dinner on their next visit.

Hooters: In its #shredyourex special, Hooters invites people everywhere to shred pictures of their ex at participating Hooters, or virtually. Those who bring the picture to a Hooters location will receive 10 free boneless wings with the purchase of 10. Those who “shred” the image online with receive a digital coupon.

Krispy Kreme: You may have heard that the Sweethearts conversation candies are missing from shelves after the company went out of business, but Krispy Kreme is here to save the day. Though it’s not necessarily a deal, it’s certainly worth noting that from now through Valentine’s Day, Krispy Kreme has conversation doughnuts available, and they really do look like oversized versions of the candy hearts.

Outback Steakhouse: Get a four-course dinner for two for just $46. People dining in can choose from 9 oz. sirloin, 7 oz. grilled salmon or Alice Springs chicken for their main course. The special lasts through the weekend.

Do you know of any local spots offering up discounts or deals this Valentine's Day? Shoot us an email and be sure to fill us in on a name and address.

