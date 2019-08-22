Chef challenges families to allow kids to eat school meals

Chef Paula Kendrick talks about the benefit of kids eating school meals and offers a healthy recipe you can try at home.
Parmesan Garlic Snap Beans
4 to 6 servings
Ingredients
1 pound Florida snap beans
3/4 cup yellow onions, sliced
1 teaspoon garlic cloves, minced
1 tablespoon canola oil
1/3 cup Parmesan cheese, grated
1 teaspoon basil, dried
1/2 teaspoon pepper
- Make sure to use fresh snap beans with ends removed.
- In a large bowl, add snap beans, sliced yellow onions, minced garlic, dried basil, pepper and canola oil.
- Toss thoroughly to combine.
- Place bean mixture in single layer on sheet pan.
- Roast beans in convection oven set on 400° F for 15 minutes until beans are roasted and onions have caramelized.
- Remove from oven and immediately add parmesan cheese to the beans.
- Serve and enjoy.
