Chef challenges families to allow kids to eat school meals

Chef Paula Kendrick talks about the benefit of kids eating school meals and offers a healthy recipe you can try at home.

Parmesan Garlic Snap Beans

4 to 6 servings

Ingredients

1 pound Florida snap beans

3/4 cup yellow onions, sliced

1 teaspoon garlic cloves, minced

1 tablespoon canola oil

1/3 cup Parmesan cheese, grated

1 teaspoon basil, dried

1/2 teaspoon pepper

Make sure to use fresh snap beans with ends removed. In a large bowl, add snap beans, sliced yellow onions, minced garlic, dried basil, pepper and canola oil. Toss thoroughly to combine. Place bean mixture in single layer on sheet pan. Roast beans in convection oven set on 400° F for 15 minutes until beans are roasted and onions have caramelized. Remove from oven and immediately add parmesan cheese to the beans. Serve and enjoy.



